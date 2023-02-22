The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Down 0.6 %

New York Times Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

