FORA Capital LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $731,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,778,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 112,723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 507.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading

