SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.



