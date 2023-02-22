FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,545 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after purchasing an additional 267,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,023,000 after purchasing an additional 809,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,850. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

