FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,545 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after purchasing an additional 267,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,023,000 after purchasing an additional 809,323 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.
Insider Activity
DoorDash Price Performance
Shares of DASH stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.