FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

NYSE:FMC opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

