FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,512 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after acquiring an additional 221,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $330,817. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

