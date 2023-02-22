Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,305 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at $934,892,487.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,627 shares of company stock worth $53,336,154. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.