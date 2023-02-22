CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

