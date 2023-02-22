Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

