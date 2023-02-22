Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 38,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

