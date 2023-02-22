UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 10,402 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after purchasing an additional 631,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

