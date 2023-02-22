Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

