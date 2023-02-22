UBS Oconnor LLC Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,031 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,557 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares valued at $18,882,471. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

