Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Akamai Technologies worth $83,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $957,062.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,797 shares of company stock worth $500,827 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

