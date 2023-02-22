L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $12.81. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 15,100 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
L.B. Foster Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
