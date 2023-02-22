L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $12.81. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 15,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Further Reading

