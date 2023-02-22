Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $21.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 30,200 shares.
OPNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 190,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.
