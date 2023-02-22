Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $21.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 30,200 shares.

OPNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $36,481.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $36,481.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $298,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,600,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 190,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

