Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $4.29. Soligenix shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 25,900 shares trading hands.

Soligenix Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.