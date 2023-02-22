World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.20

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.20 and traded as high as $100.88. World Acceptance shares last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 55,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.