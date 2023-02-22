Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.80

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $29.25. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 6,400 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBLI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $2,223,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,030.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

