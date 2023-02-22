Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.95. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 102,200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

