Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.95. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 102,200 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.43.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
