Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating) were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.05 ($0.13). Approximately 8,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 56,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Bay Capital Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.09.

About Bay Capital

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

