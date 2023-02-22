dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.90. 123,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 170,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.88.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

