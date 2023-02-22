dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTLGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.90. 123,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 170,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

dentalcorp Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.88.

About dentalcorp

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.