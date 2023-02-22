Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$167.00 and last traded at C$171.18. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$172.06.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$161.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$154.10.

Shares of Fanuc are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 30th.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

