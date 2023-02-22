Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Shares Down 20%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) shares were down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 582,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBEV shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Winc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Winc alerts:

Winc Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc

Winc Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Winc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Winc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Winc by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.