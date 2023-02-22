ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 55,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 162,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

ioneer Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

