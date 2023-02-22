Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 106.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

