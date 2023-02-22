Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

