Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Trading Down 20%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) shares were down 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 582,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 250,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of analysts have commented on WBEV shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Winc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Winc during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Winc during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Winc by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

