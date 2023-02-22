SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.20. 74,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 145,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

