Global Helium (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 78,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Global Helium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

