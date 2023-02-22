AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 0.6%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.13. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 465,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 48.54% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

