Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Shares Down 3.8%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 9,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Skylight Health Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skylight Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skylight Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

