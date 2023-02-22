Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 224,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,028,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Surrozen Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Articles
