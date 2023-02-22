Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.21. 222,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 216,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

