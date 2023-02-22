Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Shares Up 0%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.07 ($0.05). 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.07 ($0.05).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.