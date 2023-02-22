International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

