ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 20.96% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

