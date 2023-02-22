PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Shares Up 1.5%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.44. 21,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 40,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

PARTS iD Trading Up 9.6 %

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.