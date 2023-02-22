Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 34,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 53,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Gambling.com Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.58.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.
