Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 34,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 53,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $323.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 218,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

