Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 224,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,028,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRZN. Guggenheim lowered Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.