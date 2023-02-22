iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 74,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 47,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.