Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 1,481,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,191,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aterian Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.