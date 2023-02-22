Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 1,481,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,191,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

ATER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aterian in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth about $8,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the first quarter worth about $4,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 375,488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aterian by 2,675.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 349,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Aterian by 61.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 340,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

