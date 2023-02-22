Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.07) to GBX 1,580 ($19.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.