American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $37.88. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.