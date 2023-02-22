Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 171.25 ($2.06). Approximately 200,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 256,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.06).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £296.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,888.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,333.33%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

