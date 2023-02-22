Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. 801,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,653,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Grom Social Enterprises from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

