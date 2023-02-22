Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.
Lasertec Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.
About Lasertec
Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.
