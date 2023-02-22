Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 506,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,360,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 17.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

