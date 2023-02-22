FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading 0% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.78. 7,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

