Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $9.60. Neonode shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 100,800 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neonode Stock Down 20.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
