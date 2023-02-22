Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $9.60. Neonode shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 100,800 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

